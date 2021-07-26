Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.51. 289,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,494. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

