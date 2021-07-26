Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

BASFY stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

