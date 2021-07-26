BASIC (BASIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.40 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $29.40 million and approximately $963,158.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00048508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00802532 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

