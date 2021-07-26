Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BSFFF remained flat at $$40.18 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.41. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

