Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
BSFFF remained flat at $$40.18 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.41. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $47.15.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
