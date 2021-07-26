Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BSFFF stock remained flat at $$40.18 during trading hours on Monday. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.