Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.