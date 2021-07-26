BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

