Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 112,973 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $37,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Monday. 2,110,945 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74.

