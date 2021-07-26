Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,271 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,151. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

