Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 13,410 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.74. The stock had a trading volume of 112,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

