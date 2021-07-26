Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 547 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $527.62. 15,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.35 and a 1 year high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

