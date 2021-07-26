Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $97,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $227.45. The company had a trading volume of 84,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,766. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.