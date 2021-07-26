Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust worth $31,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 427,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,282. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

