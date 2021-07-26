Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.44. The stock had a trading volume of 329,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

