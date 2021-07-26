Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,054 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $621.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

