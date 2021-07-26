Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.37. 213,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

