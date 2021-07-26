Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $227.01. 20,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,641. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.54 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

