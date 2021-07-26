Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $85.77. 113,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,678. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

