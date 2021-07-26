Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.95. 39,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,286. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.84. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $91.72 and a one year high of $157.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.