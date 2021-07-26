Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

MMM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.14. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

