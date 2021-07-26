Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,071 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $42,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.23. The company had a trading volume of 48,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

