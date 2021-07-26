Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,084 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $30,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $330.18. 103,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $351.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

