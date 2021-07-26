Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,964 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,640,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 239,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 190,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $452.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

