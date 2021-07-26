Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $6.31 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after purchasing an additional 208,493 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,430.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

