Beam Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Beam has a market cap of $41.62 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002764 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 93,113,120 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

