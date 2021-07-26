BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $22.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000069 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

