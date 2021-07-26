Beaxy Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $7,552.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

