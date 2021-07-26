Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZLYF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.00.

BZLYF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45. Beazley has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

