Beazley’s (BZLYF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,476. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

