Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,270,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

