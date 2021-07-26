BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Position Cut by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of BeiGene worth $33,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $316.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.83. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $204.17 and a one year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,876 shares of company stock valued at $29,530,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

