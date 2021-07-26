BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Position Cut by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of BeiGene worth $33,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene stock opened at $316.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $204.17 and a one year high of $388.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.83.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,876 shares of company stock worth $29,530,110. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

