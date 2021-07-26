Benchmark Lowers China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) to Hold

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $81.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.81.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,254,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

