Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $183,414.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.48 or 0.00859737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 15,936,115 coins and its circulating supply is 7,364,839 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

