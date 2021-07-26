Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,179. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

