Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMIZF. Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meliá Hotels International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $$6.69 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

