Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital began coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

