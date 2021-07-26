Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUAVF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF stock remained flat at $$1,150.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,206.91. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $830.17 and a one year high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

