Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

BRY opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

