Berry Data Price Tops $0.52 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $83,458.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00130286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.98 or 0.99806536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00829490 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

