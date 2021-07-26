BIDR Market Capitalization Hits $15.63 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, BIDR has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $48.13 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

