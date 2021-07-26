Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.66. 560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,097. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $208.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.83 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,601,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

