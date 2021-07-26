BinaryX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,479.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00010859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $22,479.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,217,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,967 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

