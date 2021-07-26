Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 1.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $8.95 on Monday, reaching $334.35. 33,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.26. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.28.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

