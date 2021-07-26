Bit Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 77,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,925% compared to the average volume of 3,811 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

BTBT traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. 2,520,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

