Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $459,511.19 and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,520.97 or 1.00002834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.01051347 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00346871 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00383348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067466 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,092,664 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

