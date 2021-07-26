Bitcoin Atom Price Up 79.9% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 79.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

