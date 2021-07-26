Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $28.06

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $521.14 million and approximately $41.62 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $28.06 or 0.00075119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,352.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.34 or 0.01288637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00348982 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.