Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $488.37 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $488.37 or 0.01307235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.18 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,358.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00349379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00074536 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003396 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,800,050 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

