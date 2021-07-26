Bitcoin Confidential 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,248.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $845,101.25 and approximately $9,248.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00262048 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000972 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.